Convert RWF to SEK at the real exchange rate

50 Rwandan francs to Swedish kronor

50 rwf
0.40 sek

R₣1.000 RWF = kr0.008006 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
How to convert Rwandan francs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Swedish Krona
1 RWF0.00801 SEK
5 RWF0.04003 SEK
10 RWF0.08006 SEK
20 RWF0.16012 SEK
50 RWF0.40030 SEK
100 RWF0.80061 SEK
250 RWF2.00152 SEK
500 RWF4.00303 SEK
1000 RWF8.00606 SEK
2000 RWF16.01212 SEK
5000 RWF40.03030 SEK
10000 RWF80.06060 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Rwandan Franc
1 SEK124.90500 RWF
5 SEK624.52500 RWF
10 SEK1,249.05000 RWF
20 SEK2,498.10000 RWF
50 SEK6,245.25000 RWF
100 SEK12,490.50000 RWF
250 SEK31,226.25000 RWF
500 SEK62,452.50000 RWF
1000 SEK124,905.00000 RWF
2000 SEK249,810.00000 RWF
5000 SEK624,525.00000 RWF
10000 SEK1,249,050.00000 RWF