Rwandan franc to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Swedish kronor is currently 0.008 today, reflecting a 0.411% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.248% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.008 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.288% decrease in value.