Convert RWF to MAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 Rwandan francs to Moroccan dirhams

2,000 rwf
15.09 mad

R₣1.000 RWF = د.م.0.007543 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
How to convert Rwandan francs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 RWF0.00754 MAD
5 RWF0.03772 MAD
10 RWF0.07543 MAD
20 RWF0.15087 MAD
50 RWF0.37717 MAD
100 RWF0.75434 MAD
250 RWF1.88586 MAD
500 RWF3.77171 MAD
1000 RWF7.54342 MAD
2000 RWF15.08684 MAD
5000 RWF37.71710 MAD
10000 RWF75.43420 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Rwandan Franc
1 MAD132.56600 RWF
5 MAD662.83000 RWF
10 MAD1,325.66000 RWF
20 MAD2,651.32000 RWF
50 MAD6,628.30000 RWF
100 MAD13,256.60000 RWF
250 MAD33,141.50000 RWF
500 MAD66,283.00000 RWF
1000 MAD132,566.00000 RWF
2000 MAD265,132.00000 RWF
5000 MAD662,830.00000 RWF
10000 MAD1,325,660.00000 RWF