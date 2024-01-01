Convert MAD to RWF at the real exchange rate

10 Moroccan dirhams to Rwandan francs

10 mad
1,322 rwf

د.م.1.000 MAD = R₣132.2 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Rwandan francs

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to RWF rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Rwandan Franc
1 MAD132.16500 RWF
5 MAD660.82500 RWF
10 MAD1,321.65000 RWF
20 MAD2,643.30000 RWF
50 MAD6,608.25000 RWF
100 MAD13,216.50000 RWF
250 MAD33,041.25000 RWF
500 MAD66,082.50000 RWF
1000 MAD132,165.00000 RWF
2000 MAD264,330.00000 RWF
5000 MAD660,825.00000 RWF
10000 MAD1,321,650.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 RWF0.00757 MAD
5 RWF0.03783 MAD
10 RWF0.07566 MAD
20 RWF0.15133 MAD
50 RWF0.37832 MAD
100 RWF0.75663 MAD
250 RWF1.89158 MAD
500 RWF3.78317 MAD
1000 RWF7.56633 MAD
2000 RWF15.13266 MAD
5000 RWF37.83165 MAD
10000 RWF75.66330 MAD