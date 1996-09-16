Convert RSD to SEK at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to Swedish kronor today

1,000 rsd
96.16 sek

РСД1.000 RSD = kr0.09616 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93518.1340.78918.2641.3671.35683.567
1 EUR1.069119.3870.84419.5271.4611.4589.341
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.0070.0750.0754.608
1 GBP1.2671.18522.976123.1421.7321.718105.883

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 RSD0.09616 SEK
5 RSD0.48080 SEK
10 RSD0.96161 SEK
20 RSD1.92321 SEK
50 RSD4.80804 SEK
100 RSD9.61607 SEK
250 RSD24.04018 SEK
500 RSD48.08035 SEK
1000 RSD96.16070 SEK
2000 RSD192.32140 SEK
5000 RSD480.80350 SEK
10000 RSD961.60700 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Serbian Dinar
1 SEK10.39930 RSD
5 SEK51.99650 RSD
10 SEK103.99300 RSD
20 SEK207.98600 RSD
50 SEK519.96500 RSD
100 SEK1,039.93000 RSD
250 SEK2,599.82500 RSD
500 SEK5,199.65000 RSD
1000 SEK10,399.30000 RSD
2000 SEK20,798.60000 RSD
5000 SEK51,996.50000 RSD
10000 SEK103,993.00000 RSD