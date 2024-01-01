Serbian dinars to Saudi riyals today

Convert RSD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 rsd
34.26 sar

РСД1.000 RSD = SR0.03426 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93518.1340.78918.2641.3671.35683.567
1 EUR1.069119.3870.84419.5271.4611.4589.341
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.0070.0750.0754.608
1 GBP1.2671.18522.976123.1421.7321.718105.883

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 RSD0.03426 SAR
5 RSD0.17131 SAR
10 RSD0.34262 SAR
20 RSD0.68523 SAR
50 RSD1.71308 SAR
100 RSD3.42615 SAR
250 RSD8.56538 SAR
500 RSD17.13075 SAR
1000 RSD34.26150 SAR
2000 RSD68.52300 SAR
5000 RSD171.30750 SAR
10000 RSD342.61500 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Serbian Dinar
1 SAR29.18730 RSD
5 SAR145.93650 RSD
10 SAR291.87300 RSD
20 SAR583.74600 RSD
50 SAR1,459.36500 RSD
100 SAR2,918.73000 RSD
250 SAR7,296.82500 RSD
500 SAR14,593.65000 RSD
1000 SAR29,187.30000 RSD
2000 SAR58,374.60000 RSD
5000 SAR145,936.50000 RSD
10000 SAR291,873.00000 RSD