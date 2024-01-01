1 thousand Saudi riyals to Serbian dinars

Convert SAR to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sar
29,229.70 rsd

SR1.000 SAR = РСД29.23 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.562279.21.3690.93758.9141.5030.791
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.032203.92210.68443.031.0980.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Serbian Dinar
1 SAR29.22970 RSD
5 SAR146.14850 RSD
10 SAR292.29700 RSD
20 SAR584.59400 RSD
50 SAR1,461.48500 RSD
100 SAR2,922.97000 RSD
250 SAR7,307.42500 RSD
500 SAR14,614.85000 RSD
1000 SAR29,229.70000 RSD
2000 SAR58,459.40000 RSD
5000 SAR146,148.50000 RSD
10000 SAR292,297.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 RSD0.03421 SAR
5 RSD0.17106 SAR
10 RSD0.34212 SAR
20 RSD0.68424 SAR
50 RSD1.71059 SAR
100 RSD3.42118 SAR
250 RSD8.55295 SAR
500 RSD17.10590 SAR
1000 RSD34.21180 SAR
2000 RSD68.42360 SAR
5000 RSD171.05900 SAR
10000 RSD342.11800 SAR