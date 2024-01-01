Convert RSD to MAD at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to Moroccan dirhams today

1,000 rsd
90.80 mad

РСД1.000 RSD = د.م.0.09080 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93618.1150.78918.2661.3671.35683.575
1 EUR1.069119.3650.84419.5251.4611.44989.338
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.0080.0750.0754.613
1 GBP1.2671.18522.953123.1441.7311.718105.894

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 RSD0.09080 MAD
5 RSD0.45402 MAD
10 RSD0.90803 MAD
20 RSD1.81606 MAD
50 RSD4.54016 MAD
100 RSD9.08032 MAD
250 RSD22.70080 MAD
500 RSD45.40160 MAD
1000 RSD90.80320 MAD
2000 RSD181.60640 MAD
5000 RSD454.01600 MAD
10000 RSD908.03200 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Serbian Dinar
1 MAD11.01280 RSD
5 MAD55.06400 RSD
10 MAD110.12800 RSD
20 MAD220.25600 RSD
50 MAD550.64000 RSD
100 MAD1,101.28000 RSD
250 MAD2,753.20000 RSD
500 MAD5,506.40000 RSD
1000 MAD11,012.80000 RSD
2000 MAD22,025.60000 RSD
5000 MAD55,064.00000 RSD
10000 MAD110,128.00000 RSD