Convert RSD to GEL at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to Georgian laris today

1,000 rsd
25.61 gel

РСД1.000 RSD = ₾0.02561 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Serbian dinars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 RSD0.02561 GEL
5 RSD0.12805 GEL
10 RSD0.25611 GEL
20 RSD0.51222 GEL
50 RSD1.28054 GEL
100 RSD2.56108 GEL
250 RSD6.40270 GEL
500 RSD12.80540 GEL
1000 RSD25.61080 GEL
2000 RSD51.22160 GEL
5000 RSD128.05400 GEL
10000 RSD256.10800 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Serbian Dinar
1 GEL39.04600 RSD
5 GEL195.23000 RSD
10 GEL390.46000 RSD
20 GEL780.92000 RSD
50 GEL1,952.30000 RSD
100 GEL3,904.60000 RSD
250 GEL9,761.50000 RSD
500 GEL19,523.00000 RSD
1000 GEL39,046.00000 RSD
2000 GEL78,092.00000 RSD
5000 GEL195,230.00000 RSD
10000 GEL390,460.00000 RSD