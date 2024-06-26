Serbian dinar to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Georgian laris is currently 0.026 today, reflecting a -1.779% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.304% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 0.026 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.026 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.582% decrease in value.