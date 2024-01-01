Serbian dinars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert RSD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 rsd
442.89 egp

РСД1.000 RSD = E£0.4429 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93618.1230.78918.2981.3671.35683.588
1 EUR1.069119.3670.84419.5541.4611.44989.326
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.010.0750.0754.612
1 GBP1.2671.18522.959123.181.7311.718105.889

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 RSD0.44289 EGP
5 RSD2.21446 EGP
10 RSD4.42893 EGP
20 RSD8.85786 EGP
50 RSD22.14465 EGP
100 RSD44.28930 EGP
250 RSD110.72325 EGP
500 RSD221.44650 EGP
1000 RSD442.89300 EGP
2000 RSD885.78600 EGP
5000 RSD2,214.46500 EGP
10000 RSD4,428.93000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Serbian Dinar
1 EGP2.25788 RSD
5 EGP11.28940 RSD
10 EGP22.57880 RSD
20 EGP45.15760 RSD
50 EGP112.89400 RSD
100 EGP225.78800 RSD
250 EGP564.47000 RSD
500 EGP1,128.94000 RSD
1000 EGP2,257.88000 RSD
2000 EGP4,515.76000 RSD
5000 EGP11,289.40000 RSD
10000 EGP22,578.80000 RSD