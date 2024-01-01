2,000 Egyptian pounds to Serbian dinars

Convert EGP to RSD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = РСД2.230 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
EGP to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RSD
1 EGP to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.22972.2389
Low2.14892.1435
Average2.19642.1858
Change2.94%-0.08%
1 EGP to RSD stats

The performance of EGP to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2297 and a 30 day low of 2.1489. This means the 30 day average was 2.1964. The change for EGP to RSD was 2.94.

The performance of EGP to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2389 and a 90 day low of 2.1435. This means the 90 day average was 2.1858. The change for EGP to RSD was -0.08.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Serbian Dinar
1 EGP2.22968 RSD
5 EGP11.14840 RSD
10 EGP22.29680 RSD
20 EGP44.59360 RSD
50 EGP111.48400 RSD
100 EGP222.96800 RSD
250 EGP557.42000 RSD
500 EGP1,114.84000 RSD
1000 EGP2,229.68000 RSD
2000 EGP4,459.36000 RSD
5000 EGP11,148.40000 RSD
10000 EGP22,296.80000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 RSD0.44850 EGP
5 RSD2.24247 EGP
10 RSD4.48495 EGP
20 RSD8.96990 EGP
50 RSD22.42475 EGP
100 RSD44.84950 EGP
250 RSD112.12375 EGP
500 RSD224.24750 EGP
1000 RSD448.49500 EGP
2000 RSD896.99000 EGP
5000 RSD2,242.47500 EGP
10000 RSD4,484.95000 EGP