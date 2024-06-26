Serbian dinar to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Egyptian pounds is currently 0.443 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.246% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.444 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.435 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.870% increase in value.