1 Romanian leu to Singapore dollars

Convert RON to SGD at the real exchange rate

1 ron
0.29 sgd

1.00000 RON = 0.29286 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.906051.324951.468210.7854531.31960.841583.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462351.620470.8669651.456440.92889591.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383211.108130.5928170.9959620.63511862.8043
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.90242310.5349720.898780.57314656.6761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Romanian leus to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Singapore Dollar
1 RON0.29286 SGD
5 RON1.46428 SGD
10 RON2.92856 SGD
20 RON5.85712 SGD
50 RON14.64280 SGD
100 RON29.28560 SGD
250 RON73.21400 SGD
500 RON146.42800 SGD
1000 RON292.85600 SGD
2000 RON585.71200 SGD
5000 RON1464.28000 SGD
10000 RON2928.56000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 SGD3.41465 RON
5 SGD17.07325 RON
10 SGD34.14650 RON
20 SGD68.29300 RON
50 SGD170.73250 RON
100 SGD341.46500 RON
250 SGD853.66250 RON
500 SGD1707.32500 RON
1000 SGD3414.65000 RON
2000 SGD6829.30000 RON
5000 SGD17073.25000 RON
10000 SGD34146.50000 RON