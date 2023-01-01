50 Romanian leus to Croatian kunas

Convert RON to HRK at the real exchange rate

50 ron
77.90 hrk

1.00000 RON = 1.55807 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Croatian Kuna
1 RON1.55807 HRK
5 RON7.79035 HRK
10 RON15.58070 HRK
20 RON31.16140 HRK
50 RON77.90350 HRK
100 RON155.80700 HRK
250 RON389.51750 HRK
500 RON779.03500 HRK
1000 RON1558.07000 HRK
2000 RON3116.14000 HRK
5000 RON7790.35000 HRK
10000 RON15580.70000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Romanian Leu
1 HRK0.64182 RON
5 HRK3.20910 RON
10 HRK6.41819 RON
20 HRK12.83638 RON
50 HRK32.09095 RON
100 HRK64.18190 RON
250 HRK160.45475 RON
500 HRK320.90950 RON
1000 HRK641.81900 RON
2000 HRK1283.63800 RON
5000 HRK3209.09500 RON
10000 HRK6418.19000 RON