20 Romanian leus to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert RON to BAM at the real exchange rate

20 ron
7.87 bam

1.00000 RON = 0.39327 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.906051.324951.468210.7854531.31960.841583.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462351.620470.8669651.456440.92889591.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383211.108130.5928170.9959620.63511862.8043
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.90242310.5349720.898780.57314656.6761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 RON0.39327 BAM
5 RON1.96633 BAM
10 RON3.93267 BAM
20 RON7.86534 BAM
50 RON19.66335 BAM
100 RON39.32670 BAM
250 RON98.31675 BAM
500 RON196.63350 BAM
1000 RON393.26700 BAM
2000 RON786.53400 BAM
5000 RON1966.33500 BAM
10000 RON3932.67000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Romanian Leu
1 BAM2.54280 RON
5 BAM12.71400 RON
10 BAM25.42800 RON
20 BAM50.85600 RON
50 BAM127.14000 RON
100 BAM254.28000 RON
250 BAM635.70000 RON
500 BAM1271.40000 RON
1000 BAM2542.80000 RON
2000 BAM5085.60000 RON
5000 BAM12714.00000 RON
10000 BAM25428.00000 RON