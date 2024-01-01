20 Papua New Guinean kinas to Bulgarian levs

Convert PGK to BGN at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = лв0.4597 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
PGK to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 PGK to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46180.4695
Low0.44680.4468
Average0.45430.4556
Change2.59%-1.37%
1 PGK to BGN stats

The performance of PGK to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4618 and a 30 day low of 0.4468. This means the 30 day average was 0.4543. The change for PGK to BGN was 2.59.

The performance of PGK to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4695 and a 90 day low of 0.4468. This means the 90 day average was 0.4556. The change for PGK to BGN was -1.37.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bulgarian Lev
1 PGK0.45973 BGN
5 PGK2.29867 BGN
10 PGK4.59733 BGN
20 PGK9.19466 BGN
50 PGK22.98665 BGN
100 PGK45.97330 BGN
250 PGK114.93325 BGN
500 PGK229.86650 BGN
1000 PGK459.73300 BGN
2000 PGK919.46600 BGN
5000 PGK2,298.66500 BGN
10000 PGK4,597.33000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BGN2.17517 PGK
5 BGN10.87585 PGK
10 BGN21.75170 PGK
20 BGN43.50340 PGK
50 BGN108.75850 PGK
100 BGN217.51700 PGK
250 BGN543.79250 PGK
500 BGN1,087.58500 PGK
1000 BGN2,175.17000 PGK
2000 BGN4,350.34000 PGK
5000 BGN10,875.85000 PGK
10000 BGN21,751.70000 PGK