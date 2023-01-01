10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert BGN to PGK at the real exchange rate

10000 bgn
21129.70 pgk

1.00000 BGN = 2.11297 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BGN2.11297 PGK
5 BGN10.56485 PGK
10 BGN21.12970 PGK
20 BGN42.25940 PGK
50 BGN105.64850 PGK
100 BGN211.29700 PGK
250 BGN528.24250 PGK
500 BGN1056.48500 PGK
1000 BGN2112.97000 PGK
2000 BGN4225.94000 PGK
5000 BGN10564.85000 PGK
10000 BGN21129.70000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bulgarian Lev
1 PGK0.47327 BGN
5 PGK2.36633 BGN
10 PGK4.73267 BGN
20 PGK9.46534 BGN
50 PGK23.66335 BGN
100 PGK47.32670 BGN
250 PGK118.31675 BGN
500 PGK236.63350 BGN
1000 PGK473.26700 BGN
2000 PGK946.53400 BGN
5000 PGK2366.33500 BGN
10000 PGK4732.67000 BGN