50 Peruvian nuevo soles to Turkish liras

Convert PEN to TRY at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = TL9.126 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:29
PEN to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 PEN to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.22629.2262
Low9.05838.8028
Average9.14209.0419
Change0.75%3.66%
1 PEN to TRY stats

The performance of PEN to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.2262 and a 30 day low of 9.0583. This means the 30 day average was 9.1420. The change for PEN to TRY was 0.75.

The performance of PEN to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.2262 and a 90 day low of 8.8028. This means the 90 day average was 9.0419. The change for PEN to TRY was 3.66.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.8171.4921.6230.93521.395
1 GBP1.211.297109.0231.7921.9491.12225.684
1 USD0.9260.771184.0741.3821.5030.86519.806
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Turkish Lira
1 PEN9.12585 TRY
5 PEN45.62925 TRY
10 PEN91.25850 TRY
20 PEN182.51700 TRY
50 PEN456.29250 TRY
100 PEN912.58500 TRY
250 PEN2,281.46250 TRY
500 PEN4,562.92500 TRY
1000 PEN9,125.85000 TRY
2000 PEN18,251.70000 TRY
5000 PEN45,629.25000 TRY
10000 PEN91,258.50000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TRY0.10958 PEN
5 TRY0.54790 PEN
10 TRY1.09579 PEN
20 TRY2.19158 PEN
50 TRY5.47895 PEN
100 TRY10.95790 PEN
250 TRY27.39475 PEN
500 TRY54.78950 PEN
1000 TRY109.57900 PEN
2000 TRY219.15800 PEN
5000 TRY547.89500 PEN
10000 TRY1,095.79000 PEN