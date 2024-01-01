10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Nepalese rupees

Convert PEN to NPR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₨35.84 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
PEN to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NPR
1 PEN to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.165136.1651
Low35.542335.2064
Average35.864935.7794
Change0.83%0.12%
1 PEN to NPR stats

The performance of PEN to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.1651 and a 30 day low of 35.5423. This means the 30 day average was 35.8649. The change for PEN to NPR was 0.83.

The performance of PEN to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.1651 and a 90 day low of 35.2064. This means the 90 day average was 35.7794. The change for PEN to NPR was 0.12.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Nepalese Rupee
1 PEN35.83570 NPR
5 PEN179.17850 NPR
10 PEN358.35700 NPR
20 PEN716.71400 NPR
50 PEN1,791.78500 NPR
100 PEN3,583.57000 NPR
250 PEN8,958.92500 NPR
500 PEN17,917.85000 NPR
1000 PEN35,835.70000 NPR
2000 PEN71,671.40000 NPR
5000 PEN179,178.50000 NPR
10000 PEN358,357.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NPR0.02791 PEN
5 NPR0.13953 PEN
10 NPR0.27905 PEN
20 NPR0.55810 PEN
50 NPR1.39526 PEN
100 NPR2.79051 PEN
250 NPR6.97627 PEN
500 NPR13.95255 PEN
1000 NPR27.90510 PEN
2000 NPR55.81020 PEN
5000 NPR139.52550 PEN
10000 NPR279.05100 PEN