20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Mauritian rupees

Convert PEN to MUR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₨12.30 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:34
PEN to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 PEN to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.450512.5270
Low12.138112.0770
Average12.326612.3235
Change0.86%-1.60%
1 PEN to MUR stats

The performance of PEN to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.4505 and a 30 day low of 12.1381. This means the 30 day average was 12.3266. The change for PEN to MUR was 0.86.

The performance of PEN to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.5270 and a 90 day low of 12.0770. This means the 90 day average was 12.3235. The change for PEN to MUR was -1.60.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.0890.7881.4921.6220.93521.392
1 GBP1.19911.295108.881.7891.9461.12125.655
1 USD0.9260.772184.0741.3821.5020.86619.81
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mauritian Rupee
1 PEN12.29740 MUR
5 PEN61.48700 MUR
10 PEN122.97400 MUR
20 PEN245.94800 MUR
50 PEN614.87000 MUR
100 PEN1,229.74000 MUR
250 PEN3,074.35000 MUR
500 PEN6,148.70000 MUR
1000 PEN12,297.40000 MUR
2000 PEN24,594.80000 MUR
5000 PEN61,487.00000 MUR
10000 PEN122,974.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MUR0.08132 PEN
5 MUR0.40659 PEN
10 MUR0.81318 PEN
20 MUR1.62635 PEN
50 MUR4.06589 PEN
100 MUR8.13177 PEN
250 MUR20.32943 PEN
500 MUR40.65885 PEN
1000 MUR81.31770 PEN
2000 MUR162.63540 PEN
5000 MUR406.58850 PEN
10000 MUR813.17700 PEN