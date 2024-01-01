1 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert PEN to MRU at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = UM10.57 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:29
PEN to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MRU
1 PEN to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.668610.6686
Low10.496910.3748
Average10.577110.5636
Change0.56%-0.18%
1 PEN to MRU stats

The performance of PEN to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.6686 and a 30 day low of 10.4969. This means the 30 day average was 10.5771. The change for PEN to MRU was 0.56.

The performance of PEN to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.6686 and a 90 day low of 10.3748. This means the 90 day average was 10.5636. The change for PEN to MRU was -0.18.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.0890.7811.4921.6220.93521.389
1 GBP1.211.295108.91.791.9461.12225.658
1 USD0.9260.772184.0761.3821.5020.86619.809
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PEN10.56680 MRU
5 PEN52.83400 MRU
10 PEN105.66800 MRU
20 PEN211.33600 MRU
50 PEN528.34000 MRU
100 PEN1,056.68000 MRU
250 PEN2,641.70000 MRU
500 PEN5,283.40000 MRU
1000 PEN10,566.80000 MRU
2000 PEN21,133.60000 MRU
5000 PEN52,834.00000 MRU
10000 PEN105,668.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MRU0.09464 PEN
5 MRU0.47318 PEN
10 MRU0.94636 PEN
20 MRU1.89272 PEN
50 MRU4.73180 PEN
100 MRU9.46359 PEN
250 MRU23.65897 PEN
500 MRU47.31795 PEN
1000 MRU94.63590 PEN
2000 MRU189.27180 PEN
5000 MRU473.17950 PEN
10000 MRU946.35900 PEN