5,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Mauritanian ouguiyas
Convert PEN to MRU at the real exchange rate
PEN to MRU conversion chart
1 PEN = 10.56680 MRU
0
|1 PEN to MRU
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|10.6686
|10.6686
|Low
|10.4969
|10.3748
|Average
|10.5771
|10.5636
|Change
|0.56%
|-0.18%
|View full history
1 PEN to MRU stats
The performance of PEN to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.6686 and a 30 day low of 10.4969. This means the 30 day average was 10.5771. The change for PEN to MRU was 0.56.
The performance of PEN to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.6686 and a 90 day low of 10.3748. This means the 90 day average was 10.5636. The change for PEN to MRU was -0.18.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 PEN
|10.56680 MRU
|5 PEN
|52.83400 MRU
|10 PEN
|105.66800 MRU
|20 PEN
|211.33600 MRU
|50 PEN
|528.34000 MRU
|100 PEN
|1,056.68000 MRU
|250 PEN
|2,641.70000 MRU
|500 PEN
|5,283.40000 MRU
|1000 PEN
|10,566.80000 MRU
|2000 PEN
|21,133.60000 MRU
|5000 PEN
|52,834.00000 MRU
|10000 PEN
|105,668.00000 MRU