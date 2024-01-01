Convert PEN to MRU at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Mauritanian ouguiyas

1,000 pen
10,413.90 mru

S/.1.000 PEN = UM10.41 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2481.4841.6230.96720.298
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8631.7571.9221.14524.036
1 USD0.9250.782183.5161.3731.5020.89518.784
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PEN10,41390 MRU
5 PEN52,06950 MRU
10 PEN104,13900 MRU
20 PEN208,27800 MRU
50 PEN520,69500 MRU
100 PEN1.041,39000 MRU
250 PEN2.603,47500 MRU
500 PEN5.206,95000 MRU
1000 PEN10.413,90000 MRU
2000 PEN20.827,80000 MRU
5000 PEN52.069,50000 MRU
10000 PEN104.139,00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MRU0,09603 PEN
5 MRU0,48013 PEN
10 MRU0,96025 PEN
20 MRU1,92051 PEN
50 MRU4,80127 PEN
100 MRU9,60254 PEN
250 MRU24,00635 PEN
500 MRU48,01270 PEN
1000 MRU96,02540 PEN
2000 MRU192,05080 PEN
5000 MRU480,12700 PEN
10000 MRU960,25400 PEN