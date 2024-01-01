10 Panamanian balboas to Turkish liras
Convert PAB to TRY at the real exchange rate
PAB to TRY conversion chart
1 PAB = 34.27550 TRY
0
|1 PAB to TRY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|34.2871
|34.2871
|Low
|34.1182
|32.9477
|Average
|34.2325
|33.9195
|Change
|0.46%
|4.02%
|View full history
1 PAB to TRY stats
The performance of PAB to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.2871 and a 30 day low of 34.1182. This means the 30 day average was 34.2325. The change for PAB to TRY was 0.46.
The performance of PAB to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.2871 and a 90 day low of 32.9477. This means the 90 day average was 33.9195. The change for PAB to TRY was 4.02.
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Turkish Lira
|1 PAB
|34.27550 TRY
|5 PAB
|171.37750 TRY
|10 PAB
|342.75500 TRY
|20 PAB
|685.51000 TRY
|50 PAB
|1713.77500 TRY
|100 PAB
|3427.55000 TRY
|250 PAB
|8568.87500 TRY
|500 PAB
|17137.75000 TRY
|1000 PAB
|34275.50000 TRY
|2000 PAB
|68551.00000 TRY
|5000 PAB
|171377.50000 TRY
|10000 PAB
|342755.00000 TRY