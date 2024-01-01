10 thousand Panamanian balboas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert PAB to CNY at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = ¥7.111 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PAB to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 PAB to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.12357.2603
Low7.01107.0110
Average7.05987.1109
Change1.13%-1.92%
View full history

1 PAB to CNY stats

The performance of PAB to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.1235 and a 30 day low of 7.0110. This means the 30 day average was 7.0598. The change for PAB to CNY was 1.13.

The performance of PAB to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.2603 and a 90 day low of 7.0110. This means the 90 day average was 7.1109. The change for PAB to CNY was -1.92.

Track market ratesView PAB to CNY chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.07990.7381.4921.6240.93521.397
1 GBP1.19811.293108.7081.7871.9451.1225.634
1 USD0.9270.773184.0711.3821.5040.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PAB7.11090 CNY
5 PAB35.55450 CNY
10 PAB71.10900 CNY
20 PAB142.21800 CNY
50 PAB355.54500 CNY
100 PAB711.09000 CNY
250 PAB1,777.72500 CNY
500 PAB3,555.45000 CNY
1000 PAB7,110.90000 CNY
2000 PAB14,221.80000 CNY
5000 PAB35,554.50000 CNY
10000 PAB71,109.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Panamanian Balboa
1 CNY0.14063 PAB
5 CNY0.70315 PAB
10 CNY1.40629 PAB
20 CNY2.81258 PAB
50 CNY7.03145 PAB
100 CNY14.06290 PAB
250 CNY35.15725 PAB
500 CNY70.31450 PAB
1000 CNY140.62900 PAB
2000 CNY281.25800 PAB
5000 CNY703.14500 PAB
10000 CNY1,406.29000 PAB