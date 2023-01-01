5000 Chinese yuan rmb to Panamanian balboas

Convert CNY to PAB at the real exchange rate

5,000 cny
697.73 pab

1.00000 CNY = 0.13955 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Panamanian Balboa
1 CNY0.13955 PAB
5 CNY0.69773 PAB
10 CNY1.39546 PAB
20 CNY2.79092 PAB
50 CNY6.97730 PAB
100 CNY13.95460 PAB
250 CNY34.88650 PAB
500 CNY69.77300 PAB
1000 CNY139.54600 PAB
2000 CNY279.09200 PAB
5000 CNY697.73000 PAB
10000 CNY1395.46000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PAB7.16610 CNY
5 PAB35.83050 CNY
10 PAB71.66100 CNY
20 PAB143.32200 CNY
50 PAB358.30500 CNY
100 PAB716.61000 CNY
250 PAB1791.52500 CNY
500 PAB3583.05000 CNY
1000 PAB7166.10000 CNY
2000 PAB14332.20000 CNY
5000 PAB35830.50000 CNY
10000 PAB71661.00000 CNY