Mexican pesos to Saudi riyals today

Convert MXN to SAR at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
216.52 sar

1.00000 MXN = 0.21652 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:44
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87381.08590.31231.493451.678660.963518.7934
1 GBP1.1444311.24165103.3511.709071.921021.1026621.5067
1 USD0.921650.80538183.23711.376451.547150.88817.3211
1 INR0.01107270.009675730.012013910.01653650.01858730.01066830.208094

How to convert Mexican pesos to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 MXN0.21652 SAR
5 MXN1.08259 SAR
10 MXN2.16519 SAR
20 MXN4.33038 SAR
50 MXN10.82595 SAR
100 MXN21.65190 SAR
250 MXN54.12975 SAR
500 MXN108.25950 SAR
1000 MXN216.51900 SAR
2000 MXN433.03800 SAR
5000 MXN1082.59500 SAR
10000 MXN2165.19000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mexican Peso
1 SAR4.61853 MXN
5 SAR23.09265 MXN
10 SAR46.18530 MXN
20 SAR92.37060 MXN
50 SAR230.92650 MXN
100 SAR461.85300 MXN
250 SAR1154.63250 MXN
500 SAR2309.26500 MXN
1000 SAR4618.53000 MXN
2000 SAR9237.06000 MXN
5000 SAR23092.65000 MXN
10000 SAR46185.30000 MXN