Mexican pesos to Jersey pounds today

Convert MXN to JEP at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
46.49 jep

1.00000 MXN = 0.04649 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87391.085590.3481.493321.678520.963718.8016
1 GBP1.144311.2421103.3821.708761.920671.1027621.514
1 USD0.921250.805088183.23171.37571.546310.887817.3207
1 INR0.01106830.009672850.012014710.01652860.01857840.01066660.208102

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Jersey pound
1 MXN0.04649 JEP
5 MXN0.23244 JEP
10 MXN0.46488 JEP
20 MXN0.92975 JEP
50 MXN2.32438 JEP
100 MXN4.64877 JEP
250 MXN11.62192 JEP
500 MXN23.24385 JEP
1000 MXN46.48770 JEP
2000 MXN92.97540 JEP
5000 MXN232.43850 JEP
10000 MXN464.87700 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Mexican Peso
1 JEP21.51110 MXN
5 JEP107.55550 MXN
10 JEP215.11100 MXN
20 JEP430.22200 MXN
50 JEP1075.55500 MXN
100 JEP2151.11000 MXN
250 JEP5377.77500 MXN
500 JEP10755.55000 MXN
1000 JEP21511.10000 MXN
2000 JEP43022.20000 MXN
5000 JEP107555.50000 MXN
10000 JEP215111.00000 MXN