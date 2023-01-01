Mexican pesos to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert MXN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
452.00 gtq

1.00000 MXN = 0.45200 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87391.085290.32521.493341.678320.9635518.794
1 GBP1.144311.24175103.3551.708771.920431.1025921.5052
1 USD0.92150.805315183.23371.37611.546550.887917.3185
1 INR0.01107110.009675350.012014410.0165330.01858080.01066760.208071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 MXN0.45200 GTQ
5 MXN2.26001 GTQ
10 MXN4.52002 GTQ
20 MXN9.04004 GTQ
50 MXN22.60010 GTQ
100 MXN45.20020 GTQ
250 MXN113.00050 GTQ
500 MXN226.00100 GTQ
1000 MXN452.00200 GTQ
2000 MXN904.00400 GTQ
5000 MXN2260.01000 GTQ
10000 MXN4520.02000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Mexican Peso
1 GTQ2.21238 MXN
5 GTQ11.06190 MXN
10 GTQ22.12380 MXN
20 GTQ44.24760 MXN
50 GTQ110.61900 MXN
100 GTQ221.23800 MXN
250 GTQ553.09500 MXN
500 GTQ1106.19000 MXN
1000 GTQ2212.38000 MXN
2000 GTQ4424.76000 MXN
5000 GTQ11061.90000 MXN
10000 GTQ22123.80000 MXN