Mexican pesos to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert MXN to AZN at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
98.10 azn

1.00000 MXN = 0.09810 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.92141.376283.250.8054770.88761.547514.87965
1 EUR1.085311.4935990.35120.87420.96331.679515.29588
1 CAD0.7266390.669528160.49270.5852910.6449641.124483.54574
1 INR0.0120120.01106790.016530910.00967540.01066190.01858870.0586144

How to convert Mexican pesos to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MXN0.09810 AZN
5 MXN0.49051 AZN
10 MXN0.98101 AZN
20 MXN1.96203 AZN
50 MXN4.90507 AZN
100 MXN9.81014 AZN
250 MXN24.52535 AZN
500 MXN49.05070 AZN
1000 MXN98.10140 AZN
2000 MXN196.20280 AZN
5000 MXN490.50700 AZN
10000 MXN981.01400 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Mexican Peso
1 AZN10.19350 MXN
5 AZN50.96750 MXN
10 AZN101.93500 MXN
20 AZN203.87000 MXN
50 AZN509.67500 MXN
100 AZN1019.35000 MXN
250 AZN2548.37500 MXN
500 AZN5096.75000 MXN
1000 AZN10193.50000 MXN
2000 AZN20387.00000 MXN
5000 AZN50967.50000 MXN
10000 AZN101935.00000 MXN