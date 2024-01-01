Convert MGA to ILS at the real exchange rate

50 Malagasy ariaries to Israeli new sheqels

50 mga
0.04 ils

Ar1.000 MGA = ₪0.0008372 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2251.497
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.5211.604
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3441.096
1 GBP1.2691.1841.73312.0741.71923.1221.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MGA0.00084 ILS
5 MGA0.00419 ILS
10 MGA0.00837 ILS
20 MGA0.01674 ILS
50 MGA0.04186 ILS
100 MGA0.08372 ILS
250 MGA0.20930 ILS
500 MGA0.41860 ILS
1000 MGA0.83721 ILS
2000 MGA1.67441 ILS
5000 MGA4.18603 ILS
10000 MGA8.37205 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Malagasy Ariary
1 ILS1,194.45000 MGA
5 ILS5,972.25000 MGA
10 ILS11,944.50000 MGA
20 ILS23,889.00000 MGA
50 ILS59,722.50000 MGA
100 ILS119,445.00000 MGA
250 ILS298,612.50000 MGA
500 ILS597,225.00000 MGA
1000 ILS1,194,450.00000 MGA
2000 ILS2,388,900.00000 MGA
5000 ILS5,972,250.00000 MGA
10000 ILS11,944,500.00000 MGA