500 Malagasy ariaries to Egyptian pounds

Convert MGA to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 mga
5.41 egp

Ar1.000 MGA = E£0.01082 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Egyptian Pound
1 MGA0.01082 EGP
5 MGA0.05411 EGP
10 MGA0.10822 EGP
20 MGA0.21644 EGP
50 MGA0.54110 EGP
100 MGA1.08220 EGP
250 MGA2.70550 EGP
500 MGA5.41100 EGP
1000 MGA10.82200 EGP
2000 MGA21.64400 EGP
5000 MGA54.11000 EGP
10000 MGA108.22000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 EGP92.40470 MGA
5 EGP462.02350 MGA
10 EGP924.04700 MGA
20 EGP1,848.09400 MGA
50 EGP4,620.23500 MGA
100 EGP9,240.47000 MGA
250 EGP23,101.17500 MGA
500 EGP46,202.35000 MGA
1000 EGP92,404.70000 MGA
2000 EGP184,809.40000 MGA
5000 EGP462,023.50000 MGA
10000 EGP924,047.00000 MGA