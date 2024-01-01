5,000 Egyptian pounds to Malagasy ariaries

Convert EGP to MGA at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Ar93.99 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
EGP to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MGA
1 EGP to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High94.457194.4571
Low92.894392.2550
Average93.903693.5527
Change1.09%0.56%
1 EGP to MGA stats

The performance of EGP to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 94.4571 and a 30 day low of 92.8943. This means the 30 day average was 93.9036. The change for EGP to MGA was 1.09.

The performance of EGP to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 94.4571 and a 90 day low of 92.2550. This means the 90 day average was 93.5527. The change for EGP to MGA was 0.56.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 EGP93.98630 MGA
5 EGP469.93150 MGA
10 EGP939.86300 MGA
20 EGP1,879.72600 MGA
50 EGP4,699.31500 MGA
100 EGP9,398.63000 MGA
250 EGP23,496.57500 MGA
500 EGP46,993.15000 MGA
1000 EGP93,986.30000 MGA
2000 EGP187,972.60000 MGA
5000 EGP469,931.50000 MGA
10000 EGP939,863.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Egyptian Pound
1 MGA0.01064 EGP
5 MGA0.05320 EGP
10 MGA0.10640 EGP
20 MGA0.21280 EGP
50 MGA0.53199 EGP
100 MGA1.06398 EGP
250 MGA2.65995 EGP
500 MGA5.31990 EGP
1000 MGA10.63980 EGP
2000 MGA21.27960 EGP
5000 MGA53.19900 EGP
10000 MGA106.39800 EGP