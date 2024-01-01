Moroccan dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MAD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
30,727.10 lkr

د.م.1.000 MAD = Sr30.73 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:57
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.3460.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.25
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.269776.82211.1841.7331.911.71923.152
1 EUR1.071655.9450.84411.4641.6131.45119.55

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MAD30.72710 LKR
5 MAD153.63550 LKR
10 MAD307.27100 LKR
20 MAD614.54200 LKR
50 MAD1,536.35500 LKR
100 MAD3,072.71000 LKR
250 MAD7,681.77500 LKR
500 MAD15,363.55000 LKR
1000 MAD30,727.10000 LKR
2000 MAD61,454.20000 LKR
5000 MAD153,635.50000 LKR
10000 MAD307,271.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 LKR0.03254 MAD
5 LKR0.16272 MAD
10 LKR0.32545 MAD
20 LKR0.65089 MAD
50 LKR1.62723 MAD
100 LKR3.25445 MAD
250 LKR8.13613 MAD
500 LKR16.27225 MAD
1000 LKR32.54450 MAD
2000 LKR65.08900 MAD
5000 LKR162.72250 MAD
10000 LKR325.44500 MAD