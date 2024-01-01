20 Lesotho lotis to Kazakhstani tenges

20 lsl
511.25 kzt

L1.000 LSL = ₸25.56 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:19
How to convert Lesotho lotis to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LSL25.56240 KZT
5 LSL127.81200 KZT
10 LSL255.62400 KZT
20 LSL511.24800 KZT
50 LSL1,278.12000 KZT
100 LSL2,556.24000 KZT
250 LSL6,390.60000 KZT
500 LSL12,781.20000 KZT
1000 LSL25,562.40000 KZT
2000 LSL51,124.80000 KZT
5000 LSL127,812.00000 KZT
10000 LSL255,624.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Lesotho Loti
1 KZT0.03912 LSL
5 KZT0.19560 LSL
10 KZT0.39120 LSL
20 KZT0.78240 LSL
50 KZT1.95600 LSL
100 KZT3.91200 LSL
250 KZT9.78000 LSL
500 KZT19.56000 LSL
1000 KZT39.12000 LSL
2000 KZT78.24000 LSL
5000 KZT195.60000 LSL
10000 KZT391.20000 LSL