1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Lesotho lotis

Convert KZT to LSL at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = L0.03668 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:39
KZT to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LSL
1 KZT to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03670.0388
Low0.03550.0355
Average0.03610.0370
Change1.78%-4.99%
1 KZT to LSL stats

The performance of KZT to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0367 and a 30 day low of 0.0355. This means the 30 day average was 0.0361. The change for KZT to LSL was 1.78.

The performance of KZT to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0388 and a 90 day low of 0.0355. This means the 90 day average was 0.0370. The change for KZT to LSL was -4.99.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Lesotho Loti
1 KZT0.03668 LSL
5 KZT0.18341 LSL
10 KZT0.36681 LSL
20 KZT0.73363 LSL
50 KZT1.83407 LSL
100 KZT3.66814 LSL
250 KZT9.17035 LSL
500 KZT18.34070 LSL
1000 KZT36.68140 LSL
2000 KZT73.36280 LSL
5000 KZT183.40700 LSL
10000 KZT366.81400 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LSL27.26180 KZT
5 LSL136.30900 KZT
10 LSL272.61800 KZT
20 LSL545.23600 KZT
50 LSL1,363.09000 KZT
100 LSL2,726.18000 KZT
250 LSL6,815.45000 KZT
500 LSL13,630.90000 KZT
1000 LSL27,261.80000 KZT
2000 LSL54,523.60000 KZT
5000 LSL136,309.00000 KZT
10000 LSL272,618.00000 KZT