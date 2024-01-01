2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Lesotho lotis
Convert KZT to LSL at the real exchange rate
KZT to LSL conversion chart
1 KZT = 0.03668 LSL
0
|1 KZT to LSL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0367
|0.0388
|Low
|0.0355
|0.0355
|Average
|0.0361
|0.0370
|Change
|1.78%
|-4.99%
1 KZT to LSL stats
The performance of KZT to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0367 and a 30 day low of 0.0355. This means the 30 day average was 0.0361. The change for KZT to LSL was 1.78.
The performance of KZT to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0388 and a 90 day low of 0.0355. This means the 90 day average was 0.0370. The change for KZT to LSL was -4.99.
|Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 LSL
|27.26180 KZT
|5 LSL
|136.30900 KZT
|10 LSL
|272.61800 KZT
|20 LSL
|545.23600 KZT
|50 LSL
|1,363.09000 KZT
|100 LSL
|2,726.18000 KZT
|250 LSL
|6,815.45000 KZT
|500 LSL
|13,630.90000 KZT
|1000 LSL
|27,261.80000 KZT
|2000 LSL
|54,523.60000 KZT
|5000 LSL
|136,309.00000 KZT
|10000 LSL
|272,618.00000 KZT