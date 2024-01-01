100 Lesotho lotis to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert LSL to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 lsl
2,556.25 kzt

L1.000 LSL = ₸25.56 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:18
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LSL25.56250 KZT
5 LSL127.81250 KZT
10 LSL255.62500 KZT
20 LSL511.25000 KZT
50 LSL1,278.12500 KZT
100 LSL2,556.25000 KZT
250 LSL6,390.62500 KZT
500 LSL12,781.25000 KZT
1000 LSL25,562.50000 KZT
2000 LSL51,125.00000 KZT
5000 LSL127,812.50000 KZT
10000 LSL255,625.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Lesotho Loti
1 KZT0.03912 LSL
5 KZT0.19560 LSL
10 KZT0.39120 LSL
20 KZT0.78240 LSL
50 KZT1.95599 LSL
100 KZT3.91198 LSL
250 KZT9.77995 LSL
500 KZT19.55990 LSL
1000 KZT39.11980 LSL
2000 KZT78.23960 LSL
5000 KZT195.59900 LSL
10000 KZT391.19800 LSL