Convert LRD to KES at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Liberian dollars to Kenyan shillings

10,000 lrd
6,617 kes

L$1.000 LRD = Ksh0.6617 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
How to convert Liberian dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 LRD0.66168 KES
5 LRD3.30840 KES
10 LRD6.61680 KES
20 LRD13.23360 KES
50 LRD33.08400 KES
100 LRD66.16800 KES
250 LRD165.42000 KES
500 LRD330.84000 KES
1000 LRD661.68000 KES
2000 LRD1,323.36000 KES
5000 LRD3,308.40000 KES
10000 LRD6,616.80000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Liberian Dollar
1 KES1.51131 LRD
5 KES7.55655 LRD
10 KES15.11310 LRD
20 KES30.22620 LRD
50 KES75.56550 LRD
100 KES151.13100 LRD
250 KES377.82750 LRD
500 KES755.65500 LRD
1000 KES1,511.31000 LRD
2000 KES3,022.62000 LRD
5000 KES7,556.55000 LRD
10000 KES15,113.10000 LRD