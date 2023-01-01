5 Kenyan shillings to Liberian dollars

Convert KES to LRD at the real exchange rate

5 kes
6.09 lrd

1.00000 KES = 1.21787 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86251.098291.30521.46451.623840.94517518.7503
1 GBP1.1594211.2733105.8631.698011.882741.0958621.7399
1 USD0.91060.785361183.14081.333551.478630.8607517.0737
1 INR0.01095230.009446150.012027810.01603970.01778470.01035290.205359

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Liberian Dollar
1 KES1.21787 LRD
5 KES6.08935 LRD
10 KES12.17870 LRD
20 KES24.35740 LRD
50 KES60.89350 LRD
100 KES121.78700 LRD
250 KES304.46750 LRD
500 KES608.93500 LRD
1000 KES1217.87000 LRD
2000 KES2435.74000 LRD
5000 KES6089.35000 LRD
10000 KES12178.70000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 LRD0.82111 KES
5 LRD4.10553 KES
10 LRD8.21106 KES
20 LRD16.42212 KES
50 LRD41.05530 KES
100 LRD82.11060 KES
250 LRD205.27650 KES
500 LRD410.55300 KES
1000 LRD821.10600 KES
2000 LRD1642.21200 KES
5000 LRD4105.53000 KES
10000 LRD8211.06000 KES