5,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Saint Helena pounds

Convert LKR to SHP at the real exchange rate

5,000 lkr
12.92 shp

Sr1.000 LKR = £0.002584 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4161.5040.9331.3543.673
1 CAD0.73310.57761.1041.1020.6840.9922.691
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8671.9091.1841.7194.662
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 LKR0.00258 SHP
5 LKR0.01292 SHP
10 LKR0.02584 SHP
20 LKR0.05168 SHP
50 LKR0.12919 SHP
100 LKR0.25838 SHP
250 LKR0.64596 SHP
500 LKR1.29192 SHP
1000 LKR2.58384 SHP
2000 LKR5.16768 SHP
5000 LKR12.91920 SHP
10000 LKR25.83840 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SHP387.02100 LKR
5 SHP1,935.10500 LKR
10 SHP3,870.21000 LKR
20 SHP7,740.42000 LKR
50 SHP19,351.05000 LKR
100 SHP38,702.10000 LKR
250 SHP96,755.25000 LKR
500 SHP193,510.50000 LKR
1000 SHP387,021.00000 LKR
2000 SHP774,042.00000 LKR
5000 SHP1,935,105.00000 LKR
10000 SHP3,870,210.00000 LKR