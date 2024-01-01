Convert LKR to NAD at the real exchange rate

1 Sri Lankan rupee to Namibian dollars

1 lkr
0.06 nad

Sr1.000 LKR = $0.05973 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4141.5050.9331.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0931.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8561.9091.1841.7194.661
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 LKR0.05973 NAD
5 LKR0.29864 NAD
10 LKR0.59728 NAD
20 LKR1.19455 NAD
50 LKR2.98638 NAD
100 LKR5.97275 NAD
250 LKR14.93188 NAD
500 LKR29.86375 NAD
1000 LKR59.72750 NAD
2000 LKR119.45500 NAD
5000 LKR298.63750 NAD
10000 LKR597.27500 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NAD16.74270 LKR
5 NAD83.71350 LKR
10 NAD167.42700 LKR
20 NAD334.85400 LKR
50 NAD837.13500 LKR
100 NAD1,674.27000 LKR
250 NAD4,185.67500 LKR
500 NAD8,371.35000 LKR
1000 NAD16,742.70000 LKR
2000 NAD33,485.40000 LKR
5000 NAD83,713.50000 LKR
10000 NAD167,427.00000 LKR