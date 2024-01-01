10 Sri Lankan rupees to Mauritian rupees

Convert LKR to MUR at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
1.55 mur

Sr1.000 LKR = ₨0.1547 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:04
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 LKR0.15466 MUR
5 LKR0.77329 MUR
10 LKR1.54658 MUR
20 LKR3.09316 MUR
50 LKR7.73290 MUR
100 LKR15.46580 MUR
250 LKR38.66450 MUR
500 LKR77.32900 MUR
1000 LKR154.65800 MUR
2000 LKR309.31600 MUR
5000 LKR773.29000 MUR
10000 LKR1,546.58000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MUR6.46589 LKR
5 MUR32.32945 LKR
10 MUR64.65890 LKR
20 MUR129.31780 LKR
50 MUR323.29450 LKR
100 MUR646.58900 LKR
250 MUR1,616.47250 LKR
500 MUR3,232.94500 LKR
1000 MUR6,465.89000 LKR
2000 MUR12,931.78000 LKR
5000 MUR32,329.45000 LKR
10000 MUR64,658.90000 LKR