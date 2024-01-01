1 Lebanese pound to Saudi riyals

Convert LBP to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 lbp
0.00 sar

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = SR0.00004192 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:14
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 LBP0.00004 SAR
5 LBP0.00021 SAR
10 LBP0.00042 SAR
20 LBP0.00084 SAR
50 LBP0.00210 SAR
100 LBP0.00419 SAR
250 LBP0.01048 SAR
500 LBP0.02096 SAR
1000 LBP0.04192 SAR
2000 LBP0.08384 SAR
5000 LBP0.20961 SAR
10000 LBP0.41921 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Lebanese Pound
1 SAR23,854.30000 LBP
5 SAR119,271.50000 LBP
10 SAR238,543.00000 LBP
20 SAR477,086.00000 LBP
50 SAR1,192,715.00000 LBP
100 SAR2,385,430.00000 LBP
250 SAR5,963,575.00000 LBP
500 SAR11,927,150.00000 LBP
1000 SAR23,854,300.00000 LBP
2000 SAR47,708,600.00000 LBP
5000 SAR119,271,500.00000 LBP
10000 SAR238,543,000.00000 LBP