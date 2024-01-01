Convert LBP to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 Lebanese pounds to Nigerian nairas

5 lbp
0.09 ngn

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ₦0.01707 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3671.6371.5070.9351.35518.1650.789
1 CAD0.73211.1981.1030.6840.99113.2910.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.9210.5710.82811.0980.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.620.89912.0550.523

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Nigerian Naira
1 LBP0.01707 NGN
5 LBP0.08537 NGN
10 LBP0.17074 NGN
20 LBP0.34148 NGN
50 LBP0.85370 NGN
100 LBP1.70741 NGN
250 LBP4.26852 NGN
500 LBP8.53705 NGN
1000 LBP17.07410 NGN
2000 LBP34.14820 NGN
5000 LBP85.37050 NGN
10000 LBP170.74100 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Lebanese Pound
1 NGN58.56830 LBP
5 NGN292.84150 LBP
10 NGN585.68300 LBP
20 NGN1,171.36600 LBP
50 NGN2,928.41500 LBP
100 NGN5,856.83000 LBP
250 NGN14,642.07500 LBP
500 NGN29,284.15000 LBP
1000 NGN58,568.30000 LBP
2000 NGN117,136.60000 LBP
5000 NGN292,841.50000 LBP
10000 NGN585,683.00000 LBP