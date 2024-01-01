Convert LBP to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Lebanese pounds to Japanese yen

1,000 lbp
2 jpy

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ¥0.001784 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6351.5060.9351.35518.1840.788
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99213.3090.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.9210.5720.82811.1190.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.6210.912.0750.523

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Japanese Yen
1 LBP0.00178 JPY
5 LBP0.00892 JPY
10 LBP0.01784 JPY
20 LBP0.03568 JPY
50 LBP0.08920 JPY
100 LBP0.17841 JPY
250 LBP0.44602 JPY
500 LBP0.89204 JPY
1000 LBP1.78408 JPY
2000 LBP3.56816 JPY
5000 LBP8.92040 JPY
10000 LBP17.84080 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Lebanese Pound
100 JPY56,051.40000 LBP
1000 JPY560,514.00000 LBP
1500 JPY840,771.00000 LBP
2000 JPY1,121,028.00000 LBP
3000 JPY1,681,542.00000 LBP
5000 JPY2,802,570.00000 LBP
5400 JPY3,026,775.60000 LBP
10000 JPY5,605,140.00000 LBP
15000 JPY8,407,710.00000 LBP
20000 JPY11,210,280.00000 LBP
25000 JPY14,012,850.00000 LBP
30000 JPY16,815,420.00000 LBP