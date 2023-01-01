5000 Japanese yen to Lebanese pounds

Convert JPY to LBP at the real exchange rate

5000 jpy
522425 lbp

1.00000 JPY = 104.48500 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8621951.0975591.18231.463971.623710.9447618.7345
1 GBP1.1598311.27295105.7541.697921.88321.0957621.7285
1 USD0.91110.785577183.0781.333851.47940.8607517.0694
1 INR0.0109670.009455890.012036910.01605540.01780740.01036070.205462

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Lebanese Pound
100 JPY10448.50000 LBP
1000 JPY104485.00000 LBP
1500 JPY156727.50000 LBP
2000 JPY208970.00000 LBP
3000 JPY313455.00000 LBP
5000 JPY522425.00000 LBP
5400 JPY564219.00000 LBP
10000 JPY1044850.00000 LBP
15000 JPY1567275.00000 LBP
20000 JPY2089700.00000 LBP
25000 JPY2612125.00000 LBP
30000 JPY3134550.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Japanese Yen
1 LBP0.00957 JPY
5 LBP0.04785 JPY
10 LBP0.09571 JPY
20 LBP0.19141 JPY
50 LBP0.47854 JPY
100 LBP0.95707 JPY
250 LBP2.39268 JPY
500 LBP4.78537 JPY
1000 LBP9.57074 JPY
2000 LBP19.14148 JPY
5000 LBP47.85370 JPY
10000 LBP95.70740 JPY