5,000 Lebanese pounds to Azerbaijani manats

Convert LBP to AZN at the real exchange rate

5,000 lbp
0.09 azn

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = man.0.00001898 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6341.5050.9341.35418.1580.789
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99213.2960.578
1 NZD0.6120.83610.9210.5710.82811.110.483
1 AUD0.6650.9081.08610.6210.912.0670.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Azerbaijani Manat
1 LBP0.00002 AZN
5 LBP0.00009 AZN
10 LBP0.00019 AZN
20 LBP0.00038 AZN
50 LBP0.00095 AZN
100 LBP0.00190 AZN
250 LBP0.00475 AZN
500 LBP0.00949 AZN
1000 LBP0.01898 AZN
2000 LBP0.03796 AZN
5000 LBP0.09491 AZN
10000 LBP0.18982 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Lebanese Pound
1 AZN52,681.10000 LBP
5 AZN263,405.50000 LBP
10 AZN526,811.00000 LBP
20 AZN1,053,622.00000 LBP
50 AZN2,634,055.00000 LBP
100 AZN5,268,110.00000 LBP
250 AZN13,170,275.00000 LBP
500 AZN26,340,550.00000 LBP
1000 AZN52,681,100.00000 LBP
2000 AZN105,362,200.00000 LBP
5000 AZN263,405,500.00000 LBP
10000 AZN526,811,000.00000 LBP