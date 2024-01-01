Convert LAK to NGN at the real exchange rate

100 Laotian kips to Nigerian nairas

100 lak
6.92 ngn

₭1.000 LAK = ₦0.06918 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9340.7891.5051.36818.18583.4341.354
1 EUR1.07110.8451.6121.46519.47889.3621.45
1 GBP1.2681.18411.9081.73523.058105.791.717
1 AUD0.6640.620.52410.90912.08355.4380.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Nigerian Naira
1 LAK0.06918 NGN
5 LAK0.34592 NGN
10 LAK0.69184 NGN
20 LAK1.38368 NGN
50 LAK3.45919 NGN
100 LAK6.91838 NGN
250 LAK17.29595 NGN
500 LAK34.59190 NGN
1000 LAK69.18380 NGN
2000 LAK138.36760 NGN
5000 LAK345.91900 NGN
10000 LAK691.83800 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Laotian Kip
1 NGN14.45430 LAK
5 NGN72.27150 LAK
10 NGN144.54300 LAK
20 NGN289.08600 LAK
50 NGN722.71500 LAK
100 NGN1,445.43000 LAK
250 NGN3,613.57500 LAK
500 NGN7,227.15000 LAK
1000 NGN14,454.30000 LAK
2000 NGN28,908.60000 LAK
5000 NGN72,271.50000 LAK
10000 NGN144,543.00000 LAK